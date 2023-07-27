The Elba High School FCCLA group that recently participated in the FCCLA National Convention held in Denver, Colorado was recognized Monday evening, July 24, at the beginning of the Elba City Council meeting. The city leaders congratulated the students on their representation of the City of Elba and Elba City Schools while in Denver. The students brought home all gold medals from the competitions along with two ‘first place in the nation’ finishes. Those pictured above include (front, l to r) Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, Keelie Moseley, Taylor Day, Kayden Moseley, Payton Parks, Mary-Brooklyn O’Neal, Hillary Hudson, Adalyn O’Neal, Zalie McKelvy, and Elba FCCLA advisor Christina Morgan; (back, l to r) council members Johnathan Lockett and Gappa Wise, city clerk Sally Bane, and council members Jane Brunson, Bryan Grimes and A R Williams.
Elba High School FCCLA students recognized at city council meeting
