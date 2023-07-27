FCCLA at city council

The Elba High School FCCLA group that recently participated in the FCCLA National Convention held in Denver, Colorado was recognized Monday evening, July 24, at the beginning of the Elba City Council meeting. The city leaders congratulated the students on their representation of the City of Elba and Elba City Schools while in Denver. The students brought home all gold medals from the competitions along with two ‘first place in the nation’ finishes. Those pictured above include (front, l to r) Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, Keelie Moseley, Taylor Day, Kayden Moseley, Payton Parks, Mary-Brooklyn O’Neal, Hillary Hudson, Adalyn O’Neal, Zalie McKelvy, and Elba FCCLA advisor Christina Morgan; (back, l to r) council members Johnathan Lockett and Gappa Wise, city clerk Sally Bane, and council members Jane Brunson, Bryan Grimes and A R Williams.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.