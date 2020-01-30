The annual Coffee County Honor Band program continued this year as Elba High School again played host to students from the county for this 3-day clinic that concluded with a community concert held Thursday night, Jan. 23, at the Elba High School auditorium. ‘We were honored to have very highly respected music educator and composer Mr. Rob Grice be a clinician for the annual Coffee County Honor Band,” said Adam Chynoweth, Zion Chapel band director. Grice’s compositions have been performed widely within the United States as well as internationally. His original works and arrangements have been selected for performance at the Midwest Clinic, Society of Wind Instruments (Germany), Texas Music Educators Conference, Carnegie Hall, Bands of America Regional Championships, and more. Grice also teaches instrumental music at the elementary, secondary and college levels, and he teaches orchestration, music appreciation and private piano at the college level. “Mr. Grice is a very well-known composer around the world, and it is really awesome to get him right here in Coffee County,” said Shaun Hammonds, director of bands for Elba High School. Jeff Carpenter, assistant director at Elba, said the students were fantastic throughout the honor band clinic as they worked hard every day and were very respectful during rehearsals. He said that all culminated with a great concert last Thursday evening. Chynoweth echoed those remarks as he said the students’ hard work really showed in their performance. “I know we all are proud of them,” Chynoweth said. “Thank you to the administrators of Elba City Schools and Coffee County Schools for their continued support.” Ryan Gresko, New Brockton band director, said a big thanks goes to all the band directors for their hard work on this event, but he especially thanked Elba band director Shaun Hammonds for hosting the event. “The students had a special time at the county honor band event as they were able to share their musical talents with other band students in our county,” Gresko added. Hammonds said the event would not be possible each year without the help of the two school systems, Elba City Schools and Coffee County Schools. “It was another great honor band for us,” Hammonds said. “We definitely have to thank the administrations of Elba City and Coffee County for their support.” Hammonds thanked Laurie Chapman and Wiregrass Weddings for designing the event programs, and National Security for printing them. He also extended special thanks to Tom Maddox and the Jewel Box for helping to pick out a nice gift that was presented to Grice in thanks for his service as the honor band special clinician. “It’s really awesome seeing the look on the students’ faces after they play a great concert like they did tonight [last Thursday night],” Hammonds said. “They enjoyed spending time together and learning music.” The 2020 Coffee County Honor Band Students included: Alto Sax – Victori Edwards, Elba; Angelys Figueroa, New Brockton; Esteban Garcia, New Brockton; Zalie McKelvy, Elba; Kody Smith, Elba; Mary Kelley, Elba; Brooke Wright, Elba Baritone – Zhandria Siler, Elba; Blake Pirkle, New Brockton Bass Clarinet – Mikenzey Hooks, Elba, ShaDiamond Hill, Elba Clarinet – Callie Pope, Elba; Jordan Morrow, Zion Chapel; Adalyn O’Neal, Elba; Destinee Tidwell, Elba; Aimee Senn, Elba; Jayme Cron, New Brockton; Alex Wilson, Zion Chapel Flute – Kennedy Fleming, Kinston; Jasmine McLean, New Brockton; Terri Brannon, Elba; Mienundra Banks, Elba; Hannah Wilson, New Brockton; Dakota Nowell, New Brockton; Rose Murphy, New Brockton; Rebeckah Duncan, Elba French Horn – Spencer Fleming, Kinston; Ava Stavers, Elba Oboe – Bebe Clements, Zion Chapel Percussion – Ethan Pope, Elba; Matthew Burner, New Brockton; Cruz Smith, Zion Chapel; Mason Dean, Kinston; Preston Bourne, New Brockton; Maggie Hammonds, Elba; Gabe Eagen, New Brockton; Trevor Mock, Kinston; Josh Lopez, New Brockton Tenor Sax – Praise Edwards, Elba; K.C. Carter, Kinston Trombone – Elizabeth Woodham, Elba; Morgan Tanner, Kinston; Norah Martin, Zion Chapel; Shelby Barbaree, Kinston Trumpet – Terrance Kelley, Elba; Bradley Chapman, Elba; Demetrius Burrow, New Brockton; Jamal Siler, Elba; Barry Bush, New Brockton; Gracie Hallman, New Brockton; Madison Maddaloni, Elba; Archer Hardin, Kinston; Rayna Stephens, New Brockton; Aubrey Kaufman, New Brockton Tuba - Reannon Odore, Zion Chapel, Corey Bradshaw, New Brockton; Caden Pirkle New Brockton; Keaton Poole, Elba, Natalie Chandler, Elba
