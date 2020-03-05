The Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program celebrates outstanding high school seniors who demonstrate hard work, determination and commitment that has led to success in sport and academics, and Elba High School proudly calls the Class 1A Region 2 Achievement Winner its own! Elba High School senior Leighanne Sanders recently was named the Achievement Winner for Class 1A Region 2. She now will attend the 35th Annual Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet set for Monday, April. 13, at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham, Ala. Sanders and the other region winners from across the state for all classes will be honored at the banquet and further scholarship announcements will be made. “I really didn’t expect to make it past the area,” Sanders said regarding her region award. “I was like…yeah, I went through something hard, but others have gone through things harder than me. I was surprised but really thankful to be chosen.” The scholarship program was established by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in partnership with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. It was built on the belief that education and athletics could work together to motivate young people to excel. Named after two Alabama sports legends – Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program brings together the best and brightest high school senior student-athletes from 52 regions in Alabama awarding college scholarships to celebrate those achievements. The Bryant-Jordan Program honors students who are exceptional academically, as well as those who have overcome major obstacles to succeed – the two major categories recognized are the Scholar-Athlete Award and the Achievement Award [which Sanders received for her region]. “Each school nominates an academic and achievement winner for the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program,” said Elba City Schools’ Susan Barnes. “We look at many components including the students’ high academic standing, how many sports they play, community involvement and more. As someone who had to face a hardship in her life and overcome it, Leighanne won the achievement award, and she now has advanced out of the area to be the region winner.” Barnes said she remembers when Sanders came to Elba in about the eighth grade. She said she had been adopted and had lots to overcome, but she never let that deter her from being a successful student. “When I was about age 10, I was put into foster care,” Sanders said. “I was in foster care for about three years. In July of 2015, me and my other two sisters were adopted.” Her adopting mother was Linda Sanders, of Elba. “Family wasn’t really involved in my school stuff [prior to being adopted],” said Sanders. “I had to do a lot on my own when it came to school. I had to want it myself to make it happen.” Barnes said Sanders had always just been one of those students that showed her desire to be successful in all that she did, and she made it happen. She said, to her, Leighanne, was the epitome of one deserving of the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award. “It is a very difficult process, so, you never know if your student will make it past the area,” Barnes said. “We were elated to learn that Leighanne was named the Class 1A Region 2 Achievement Award winner. She is a very deserving of this honor.” In being named the Region winner, Sanders receives a $3,000 scholarship from the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program. At the April 13th banquet in Birmingham, the state class winners for the scholar athlete and achievement awards will be announced. In Class 1A, there are eight regions vying for this accolade. Also, at the state level, Sanders will have the opportunity to apply for additional scholarships. She said she plans to apply for the United Methodist Children’s Home Scholarship, which is an additional $3,000 scholarship. At Elba High School, Sanders is a Peer Helper, played volleyball, is a member of HOSA, the Interact Club, the Yearbook staff and was manager of the Lady Tigers basketball team. This is all in addition to her taking advanced classes. She also is very active at her church, Elba First Assembly of God, where she is the sound person for the youth group, is in charge of getting the weekly offering to the pastor, and she helps with children’s church. “We are very proud of Leighanne,” Elba High School principal Wynn Grimes said. “She is an excellent student and leader, and we feel she is extremely deserving of this honor. It is not easy to advance this far in the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program, and that in itself is great for Leighanne and our school.” While Leighanne said she is humbled to have been selected to represent Elba High School and Class 1A Region 2 at the state level, she hopes more than anything that her dedication to overcoming a hardship can let her be a role model to others that “your circumstances do not define you.”
Elba High School senior named a Class 1A Region Winner in Achievement for Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program
Linda Hodge
Editor
