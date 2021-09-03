golf team rings

Elba High School’s 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A/2A State Golf champs received their championship rings in a ceremony held last Thursday evening, Aug. 26, at the Elba High School auditorium. It is tradition at Elba High School for members of any state championship team to receive the championship rings in honor of their accomplishments. Elba High School’s golf coach Mark Wicker presented the rings to team members Peyton McCart, Paxton Wise, Collin Sauls, Carson Wise, and John Martin Wilson. In the photo, the team members react as they open and see their rings for the first time. Several community members were in attendance for this special ceremony.

