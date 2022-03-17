Elba High School FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) members participated Thursday, March 10, in the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events competition in Montgomery, Ala.
The Career Technical Service Organization had four members, Zalie McKelvy, Keelie Moseley, Adalyn O’Neal, and Destinee Tidwell, who competed in the categories: Job Interview and Repurpose and Redesign. All four students received gold medals and a berth to the National STAR Events Competition in San Diego, California in June.
Over 400 students from Alabama competed in 32 competitive events last week in Montgomery.
“Competitions such as these help to prepare students for a lifetime of success,” said Elba’s FCCLA advisor, Christina Morgan. “I am very proud of my students – winning Star Event competitions is one more way they are able to demonstrate they are college and career ready!”
McKelvey competed in Level 2 Job Interview, and she said this was a competition where she could choose a job to apply for while in high school and then show the steps to take to get that job. She also said the interview included her describing how she would be the most qualified to receive the job.
“I was kind of nervous to do it because I had never competed in this category before, and it was completely new to me,” McKelvy said. “But, when I received the first place overall award, it was very rewarding.”
O’Neal and Tidwell competed as a team in the Repurpose and Redesign Level 2 category, and they too received first place in their competition. Both said it was very special to learn they had won first place out of 14 teams that competed in their category.
“We made quilted hugs for people in the nursing home,” O’Neal said. “We made them for my granny, and that was very special to me. One of the hugs had ‘granny’ embroidered on the top of it, and that was special.”
O’Neal and Tidwell quilted the hugs together using embroidery and sewing machines at the high school.
“I was definitely glad we had the opportunity to compete in this category,” Tidwell said.
Morgan said it is really fun watching the students as they prepare for these competitions because she gets to see those ‘light bulb’ moments when things start coming together. She said watching the students grow as they are going through the process is fun for her.
“The competitions definitely have helped us with our communication skills,” O’Neal said.
McKelvy added, “It has improved my confidence and bettered my verbal communications.”
The youngest of the four Elba competitors was Keelie Moseley, and she competed in Repurpose and Redesign Level One. She made Hug Bugs for her project.
Moseley said Hug Bugs are little stuffed animals that notes can be placed in their wings and then given to people. She said she gave Hug Bugs to her family and friends, sister queens, and residents in the nursing home too.
Moseley was the second place qualifier in her category, and all first and second place winners advance to the national level.
“All the students that compete are winners because they learn new skills,” Morgan said. “I truly believe these competitions help prepare them for a lifetime of success.
The four Elba students now advance to Nationals in San Diego, Calif. to compete with other FCCLA members from across the United States.
Morgan said the trip will cost approximately $1,800 for each student, which means fundraising will begin. Anyone willing to make a contribution to FCCLA is asked to contact Christina Morgan at Elba High School.
Of course, the young ladies are hoping the trip to California is not all business as they all four already have their hearts set on a visit to the San Diego Zoo while there.
