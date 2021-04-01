Elba’s senior football players were presented a special gift Tuesday night, March 23, during the Fall Sports Banquet. Each of the senior players received a watch that was provided as a gift funded by local business owner Jimmy Cook and the staffs of Cook Chevrolet and Jim Cook Ford. The seniors receiving a watch included (from left) Jaden Juarez, Cameron Skipper, Jaquez Prince, Iverson “Duck” Lane, Marcos Gomez, Collin Harrison, John Martin Wilson, and Adin Rayborn.