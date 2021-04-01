Elba High School Athletics held the Fall Sports Banquet for the current school year last Tuesday evening, March 23, at Elba High School, and the senior football players received a special gift, courtesy of Cook Chevrolet and Jim Cook Ford.
“It was a great night all around, but especially for our seniors,” Elba Football Coach Marc Sieving said.
The coach said approximately two months prior to last week’s banquet that Coach Johnny Dyess approached him and said local business owner Jimmy Cook wanted to do something for the seniors. He said that is where the idea for the watches began.
The coaches found the watches to be given to the senior football players, and Jimmy Cook, on behalf of his two car dealerships – Cook Chevrolet and Cook Ford – purchased the watches.
“All the kids were really excited, and it was just really a great night to be able to recognize them all,” Sieving said.
Elba High School principal Wynn Grimes also extended thanks for this very generous gift presented to the senior football players.
“We just really want to thank Jimmy Cook, Joey Daniels, and the entire staff at Cook Chevrolet/Ford for thinking of our seniors in this way,” Grimes said. “It is something they can cherish for years to come.”
Several awards were presented during the Fall Banquet for the football program.
Sieving said the Captain Award is one voted on by the players, and this year’s recipients were Jaquez Prince and Collin Harrison.
The Tiger Award is one that Sieving said is decided upon by the coaching staff and goes to a player(s) that best represents an all-around student.
“This is for a player that best represents what we believe an Elba Tiger should be in terms of work ethic for the team, as well as, in the classroom,” Sieving said.
He said this year’s Tiger Award was presented to two players – Jaden Juarez and Adin Rayborn.
The Defensive MVP award for the 2020 football season was presented to Chrystille Caldwell, and the Offensive MVP award was presented to two players, Jaquez Prince and Collin Harrison.
Coach Sieving said the focus for Elba High School’s football program now turns to Spring football practice, beginning towards the end of April. Then, to conclude Spring practice, the Elba Tigers will participate in a 4-Team Spring Football Game set for Friday, May 14, in Luverne, Ala., at 6 p.m.
Sieving said Elba will compete with Greenville in this Spring game against Luverne and Jackson high schools. He said the offense/defense will alternate between quarters.
“This is something we are excited about,” Sieving said. “We have been working hard in the offseason and are just looking forward to being able to start Spring practice and then prepare for the Spring game to close out the school year.”
