Elba High School history teacher Al Gilmore last week was named Alabama’s DAR [Daughters of the American Revolution] Outstanding Teacher of American History for 2023.
Previously, Gilmore was selected by the local John Coffee DAR Chapter as its Outstanding Teacher of American History, and Nell Gilmer, John Coffee DAR historian, submitted Gilmore’s credentials to State DAR Historian Susan Moore for consideration at the state level. He was chosen as the state’s outstanding teacher of American history.
Gilmore received the state award last Friday, March 3, during the 125th State DAR Conference, which was held in Auburn, Ala.
“A lot of people think coaches only care about coaching, but Al has always had a passion for history and cares about molding students into better people who can use what they learn from him to make a future for themselves,” said Gilmore’s wife, Jenny, who attended the conference with her husband to see him accept the prestigious award. “Sometimes it’s in the classroom, and sometimes it’s on a ball field; but more often than not, it’s him showing his kids through his actions and words that he believes in them and truly cares about them and their future.”
Gilmore graduated from Troy University with a degree in social science and a minor in political science. He has been a teacher now for 16 years with his last five years being a history teacher at Elba High School. He also serves as a coach at Elba High School.
His father, Lyvon Gilmore, was a teacher and administrator in the Alabama and Georgia public school systems for over 32 years, and his mother, Frances Gilmore, was a teacher in the Alabama public school system for 30 years before she retired.
“My parents taught me the value of learning, not just in our own personal history, but in the history of the country and the world,” Gilmore said. “They taught me that looking into the past can help shape the future.”
Elba High School principal Wynn Grimes said the school is extremely proud of Coach Gilmore in being named the Outstanding Teacher of American History by Alabama DAR. He said he could not think of a history teacher more deserving of the award than Gilmore.
“Coach Gilmore’s dedication to teaching and to his students is evident daily in his classroom,” Grimes said. “He not only teaches our students about American history, but he also finds ways to make it exciting for the students to learn. His students enjoy being a part of his class, and that says a lot about Coach Gilmore and his teaching abilities.”
Further, Grimes said Gilmore challenges his students daily, and that is something that administrators love to see from their teachers.
“Our students really respond to the challenges Coach Gilmore gives them in his classroom, and that is what teaching is all about,” Grimes said.
Gilmore said his teaching philosophy is simple.
“My students must be able to read and research information on their own and put that information into sentence or essay form,” he said. “Most importantly, they must be able to answer the question ‘Why?’. They may have any point of view they choose, but if they cannot explain ‘why’ they believe the way they do, then their explanation has no real value.”
Gilmore will now be in competition for the national DAR title of Outstanding Teacher of American History.
