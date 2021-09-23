Homecoming Queen crowned

During the 2021 Homecoming Coronation ceremony held last Friday morning, Sept. 17, inside the Elba High School gymnasium, senior Nevaeh Sanders was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen. Elba High School Principal Wynn Grimes had the honor of crowning Sanders after she was announced as the Homecoming Queen (shown above). Grimes was assisted in the crowning by Little Miss Elbala Cate Capps. Also pictured is Paxton Wise. He was Sanders classmate escort for the Coronation ceremony. 

