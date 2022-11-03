The Elba Industrial Board met Monday morning, Oct. 31, at 7:30 a.m., with several items on the meeting’s agenda.
A financials report showed a transfer of $131,742.82 from the City of Elba Industrial Development Board (IDB) bank account in July 2022. The explanation for this line item was transfer to purchase property.
During Monday morning’s meeting, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox further explained this to board members. He said the monies had been left in the bank account left from a potential industrial project that had been identified a few years ago; however, that project never came to fruition leaving the funds in the account.
The mayor said the funds should have reverted back to the city already when the previous project fell through, but all involved had simply let it sit in the account.
Maddox said a new potential project was identified earlier this year for the city when it was in the ‘running’ for a regional mental health diversion center that the South Central Mental Health Board was seeking a locate in the area. Maddox said the city’s attorney cited Alabama Code 11-54-93 (dispostion of net earnings of boards) as a valid reason to transfer funds from the IDB to purchase property the city hoped the center would be built on if Elba was the chosen city for the new center.
The transfer of funds was made, the city purchased the property, but Elba was not chosen to house the center.
During Monday’s meeting and since the Industrial Development Board had not met prior to discuss the matter, the mayor suggested the board approve a retroactive motion to allow use of the funds for the property that was purchased by the city. He indicated the suggested move would help clear up any confusion and have the matter recorded in a public meeting for the board.
Board member John Holley wondered why even have an Industrial Development Board if the members of that board are not going to be involved in such decisions. Also, he questioned if the city does not need their vote to move the monies around what’s the point of the board.
Board member Jake Cowen followed up asking if the matter was more of a need to approve a motion to allow the transfer of the monies back to the city for the city to use those funds, rather than the Industrial Development Board approving a motion to buy the property.
“I would have liked to have been notified ahead of time and been involved in discussions,” Holley said regarding the matter.
He further asked why the city had not gotten an option on the land rather than purchasing it before the South Central Mental Health Board made a decision on location, and Mayor Maddox said in retrospect that is probably the way the matter should have been handled.
Board member Carlos Magwood added that he found out about the matter via reading a newspaper article, and he said he would have liked to have had prior knowledge since it involved a board he sits on as a member.
Following the discussions, the board did approve a motion to officially alow the transfer of $131,742.82 to the city to have the matter recorded in the board minutes. The motion passed with five members voting in favor [Daniel Stephens, Carrie Whitworth, Jake Cowen, Carlos Magwood, and Neil Grantham]. Holley abstained from the vote.
The mayor assured board members that an issue like this should not happen again in the future as appropriate board meetings would be held.
Currently, the IDB financials show there remains $161,206.40 in the bank account. Mayor Maddox asked the board to leave those funds in that account at this time [rather than transferring those to the city also] because he said there are two potential industrial development projects in the works for Elba.
Using code names Project Viking II and Project Sunbeam, the board voted to enter an executive session to further discuss the projects as the mayor said both are still in negotiations and cannot be discussed publicly at this time. He did note the city had been working with the Wiregrass Economic and Development Corporation on trying to lure both projects to Elba, and he hoped more information would be available before the end of the year.
No further actions were taken Monday by board member following their exit from the executive session.
