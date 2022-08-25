The Elba City Council discussed a potential bonus for retirees during both a work session and the regular council meeting held Monday evening, Aug. 22, at Elba City Hall.
In the end, the council voted to give its retired city employees a one-time bonus made possible by actions of the Alabama Legislature earlier this year. Once a bill for such action is approved by state legislators, it is then up to the local governments whether or not to fund the bonus at the local level.
Mayor Tom Maddox said a decision had to be made before Oct. 1, if retired employees for the City of Elba and Elba Water and Electric Board would receive the approved bonus or not.
The Elba Water and Electric Board followed suit with the city council Monday night and also approved the one-time bonus for its retirees.
Council members discussed using ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] monies to fund the bonuses.
The work session discussion revealed, however, that current city employees might be a bit disgruntled by the action as city clerk Sally Bane told the council she had received numerous complaints from employees at the notion of retirees receiving a bonus this year.
She cited that current employees were aware that other local governmental offices had previously provide one-time pay increases to their employees with ARPA funds as a ‘thank you’ to employees for their work during the COVID pandemic. She said the employees were unhappy that Elba’s city leaders had not followed suit and done something similar for their employees.
Also, with Fiscal Year 2023 budget talks pending, Bane said employees would be hoping for some sort of pay raise to get the city’s pay scale more in line with other surrounding towns and counties.
During the work session, council members tossed around several ideas on the matter. Council member Gappa Wise said he realizes the city’s workforce is down from where it used to be, but he also wondered if current employees would consider “wearing more than one hat when necessary to get the job done” if a pay increase did come their way.
He said he knows there are times in his line of work where more pay sometimes leads to less work, and he said he would hope that would not be the case regarding Elba’s workforce. He said whatever the city comes up with regards to more compensation for employees, he would hope the employees would be willing to give more too.
With a deadline approaching on the retiree bonus proposal and no figures on costs to fund a current employee one-time pay increase, the council left its work session still with questions on the matter.
After the council voted to approve the one-time bonus for its retirees, council member Jane Brunson asked that the clerk run numbers before the next council work session/meeting to provide the council with figures on what it would cost to also give current employees a one-time pay increase similar to that approved for the retired employees. The council is expected to discuss that further at the next meeting.
Mayor Tom Maddox did not vote in favor of the retiree bonus, but he said his no vote was not directed negatively toward retirees at all. Rather, he said he felt it would be uncomfortable for the city and water and electric board to give their retired employees the bonus when the healthcare authority might not be able to do the same. That entity also is covered under the legislative actions approved earlier this year by state legislators for the potential one-time bonuses.
Also, during Monday night’s council meeting an amendment to the new truck route ordinance in Elba was approved. A copy of that amended notice can be found in the public notices section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.