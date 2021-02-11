The Elba Lions Club will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 6, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the National Security Conference Center. This year's event will be for takeout plates only!
A $5 donation per plate is requested.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 8:22 pm
