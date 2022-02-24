A high-speed pursuit ended early Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, with an Elba man being arrested by Coffee County Deputies on multiple charges.
According to Coffee County Chief Deputy R.W. Whitworth, it was approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when deputies attempted to make contact with a reckless driver on Alabama Highway 189 S, near the Basin community. He said the driver of the vehicle, a 1997 Nissan truck, attempted to elude deputies, and a high-speed chase began.
The pursuit reportedly entered into the City of Opp, heading in the direction of Andalusia; however, law enforcement officials were able to utilize and deploy ‘stop strips’ to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop on U.S. Highway 84 east of Andalusia.
The suspect, Joshua Wayne Boley, age 34, of Elba, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a stolen vehicle. As of press time this week, Boley remained in the Coffee County Jail awaiting his initial appearance hearing.
It has been discovered the stolen vehicle could allegedly be a vehicle reported stolen by an Elba resident Sunday morning, Feb. 20, from a residence on Old Curtis Road, and the Elba Police Department is believed to be investigating the matter further.
Whitworth thanked the Opp and Andalusia police departments and the Covington County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in capturing the suspect early Tuesday morning.
