A single vehicle accident Friday evening, Dec. 31, in Elba resulted in one man being arrested after another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Just after 6:01 p.m. last Friday night, a deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office reported encountered a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on County Road 239 near Elba. Seconds later the vehicle wrecked, according to reports.
The driver of the vehicle, Jalen Hooks, age 21, of Elba was arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with assault – first degree and attempting to elude with death or injury.
Officials said a passenger, Kordale Villella, also of Elba, in the vehicle Hooks was operating recklessly was seriously injured in the accident. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained.
Hooks was released from the Coffee County Jail on bond Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He has a $30,000 bond for the assault charge and a $6,000 bond for the attempt to elude charge.
