A short-lived vehicle pursuit last Friday evening, Aug. 11, on U.S. Highway 84 ended near the Coffee/Covington County line when the vehicle attempting to elude officers wrecked.
Paris Edwards, age 25, of Elba reportedly was the driver a Dodge Ram pickup that attempted to elude an Elba Police officer after the officer observed Edwards driving erratically. A short time after the pursuit began, Edwards’ truck flipped into a residential yard along Hwy. 84.
He was officially arrested later that evening and placed in the Coffee County Jail, where he remained as of press time this week.
Edwards was charged with possession of marijuana – first degree ($15,000 bond), attempting to elude – no injury ($6,000 bond), D.U.I. – any substance ($5,000 bond), reckless endangerment ($6,000 bond), tampering with physical evidence ($6,000 bond), and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia ($6,000 bond).
