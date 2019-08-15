Elba Police responded to a reported stabbing early Sunday morning, Aug. 11, and found a victim with multiple stab wounds. Later that night, an Elba man turned himself in to police for the crime. Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey said the stabbing incident was reported at a residence on Jackson Street in Elba at approximately 1:48 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds – one to the front of his skull [which caused a fractured skull] and additional stabs to the arms, shoulder and back. Officers found the victim propped against a garbage can outside, and he reportedly collapsed after officers arrived on scene. Chief Hussey said the investigation revealed the alleged stabbing had taken place inside the residence and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Hussey said the victim was transported to Enterprise Medical Center, and currently is listed in stable condition. The suspect in the stabbing, Martin Caldwell (aka Sugar Daddy), age 39, of Elba turned himself in to police Sunday night, Hussey said. Caldwell was arrested and is charged with attempted murder. He currently is in the Coffee County Jail with a $100,000 bond for the charge he faces. Chief Hussey said Caldwell already was out on bond for pending charges of burglarizing an occupied residence in October 2018 when Sunday morning’s incident occurred.
