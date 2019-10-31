The Elba High School Marching Tiger Band hosted its second annual Pea River Marching Band Contest last Saturday, Oct. 26, at Tiger Stadium in Elba, and while rainy weather tried its best to dampen the day, the contest continued and a grand champion was named at the end of the night. “It took me a few day to just unwind from such a challenging day Saturday,” said Elba High School’s director of bands Shaun Hammonds. “How we pulled off our contest makes me so proud of the people I have in our program, school system, and community.” Twelve bands, ranging from Class A to Class AAAA, competed last Saturday in Elba, and it was a great day for music despite rain and a couple of delays because of the weather. The contest had to be revamped a bit due to the weather, but it did not prevent the participating bands from putting on a show to be remembered, according to Hammonds. “I want to thank the judges and the directors and visiting bands,” Hammonds said. “They were all great and so patient and understanding with last minute adjustments because of the weather. Every band performed and they all were amazing!” Hammonds said there even was a battle of the bands in the gymnasium during the last rain delay. He added that the Ram Corp from the University of Mobile “rocked the gym” as it was packed with bands during the initial rain delay. Participating bands were: Holmes County High School, Zion Chapel High School, Walton High School, South Walton High School, Beauregard High School, Carroll High School, North Bay Haven High School, Daleville High School, Rehobeth High School, Arnold High School, Milton High School, and Choctawhatchee High School. While “Best in Class” awards were presented for each division from Class A – Class AAAA, Choctawhatchee High School was named the “Grand Champion” Band for the overall event. A special award for Elba is the Brooke Chapman “Spirit Award” which is presented to the band that displays the most spirit throughout the day’s contest. It is given in memory of Elba’s Brooke Chapman – this would have been Brooke’s senior year in high school. Beauregard High School was presented the Brooke Chapman “Spirit Award”, and it was presented by Brooke’s brother Bradley – a current member of the Elba Marching Tiger Band, and her parents Jim and Laurie Chapman. “It’s hard work,” Hammonds said in reflection of the band contest. “But, to hear from visiting bands things like… ya’ll have a beautiful town…. A beautiful campus…amazing volunteers and kids…you guys have a first class contest – that makes it all worth it.”
Elba Marching Tiger Band host 2nd Annual Pea River Marching Band Contest
Linda Hodge
Editor
