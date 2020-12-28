The local Masonic Lodge is planning a dedication and unveiling of the historic marker for the Elba Lodge #170 on Saturday, Feb. 13, (tentatively at 2 p.m., but may change as lodge members are trying to coordinate event time with the Mason’s Bicentennial Committee).
The members of the Elba Lodge #170 are inviting the relatives and descendants of the original charter members and officers of the lodge to attend the event. Those charter members were: William W Simmons, Alfred McGee, William F Beard, James Claxton, John Harper, Paul Smith, Pierre Darcy Costello, Micajah Harper, Irwin Rogers, William J Spurlin, James D McLean, James M Tullis, and John B Simmons.
The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.