trick or treat

During the Elba City Council meeting Monday night, Oct. 12, Mayor Mickey Murdock noted the Chamber would not be hosting Pumpkins on the Square in Elba this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he said the city would allow neighborhood trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. for youngsters. “Homeowners that want to participate and give out candy should have their porch lights on during this designated time,” Murdock said. “Those who don’t want to participate can just leave their porch lights off as a sign to the trick-or-treaters.” The mayor said the Elba Chamber of Commerce formed a committee to seek input from the community to evaluate the event that normally is attended by over 4,000 people. The Chamber’s committee had representatives from parents, businesses, city council, police officers, and medical professionals. He said the recommendation of that committee was to allow outdoor trick-or-treating that can be coordinated by individual families. “Everything has been really upended this year,” said Sandy Bynum, executive director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce. “And everyone is searching for a little bit of joy. Halloween is one of those holidays that everyone can celebrate in their own way while still coming together.” There’s no question that Halloween will look different in Elba this year, Bynum said; however the greater the distance, the fewer the people, the lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Everyone is advised to lower their risk when trick-or-treating on Oct. 31st by following public health safety regulations.

