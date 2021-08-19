Elba Mayor Tom Maddox has joined more than 40 other Alabama mayors in the “We Can Do This Alabama Mayors’ Challenge,” a statewide effort to get a 20-percent increase in vaccinations by Sept. 6, Labor Day.
“With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dramatically increasing in our state, we are calling on everyone in a leadership position to help us fight this virus,” said Dr. Donald Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, and speaking on behalf of the We Can Do This Alabama Coalition. “At this point it is about sharing information on a personal level, encouraging those with hesitation to talk with their doctor and other vaccinated friends and family members. We know that our mayors are trusted and respected in their communities, and we are extremely grateful for those who are stepping up to help.”
As of Aug. 10, according to ADPH reports, 34 percent of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated. That’s approximately 1.7 million of a population of 5.8 million. Alabama’s vaccination rate in late July was reported as the lowest in the nation. Alabama likes to be #1, not #51!
“There are many people who have reservations about taking the vaccination. I understand and appreciate that, but we really need to get this pandemic under control, and I believe vaccinations are the best way to do that right now,” Mayor Maddox said. “An NPR program recently made the observation that we don’t know the long term effects of the vaccine, but neither do we know the long term effects of COVID. What we do know is that many who have the virus have been extremely sick and many have died from it.”
Local hospitalization and death reports seem to follow national trends, indicating that those who have been vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill or die from the illness.
Some data that verifies that claim, includes:
• Andalusia Star-News reported in the August 11th paper that of 35 people hospitalized with COVID, and only two of those had been fully vaccinated.
• A confirmed report from Medical Center Enterprise suggested that at one point they had 39 COVID patients with only two being fully vaccinated. Those two patients apparently went home after only one night in the hospital.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States are among unvaccinated people. Likewise, the majority of COVID-related hospital admissions at Scripps Health in San Diego are among unvaccinated people. Roughly 10-17% of admissions are among vaccinated people, according to one of their doctors.
• Tri-County Health in Colorado says those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for the majority of new cases in their region. Some 95% of the COVID patients hospitalized in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties are not fully vaccinated.
• The Indiana State Health Department said Hoosiers who are unvaccinated make up 98% of the current COVID-19 cases in the state. The department tweeted out that if people are not vaccinated, their chance of being hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1 in 237. If people are vaccinated against COVID-19, their chance of being hospitalized is 1 in 18,795.
Mayor Maddox also is concerned about the economic impact of the continuing COVID spread and the related consequences that affect business, industry and family financial well-being.
“I encourage everyone who has not been vaccinated to at least consider the possibility and consult with your doctors on what is right for you,” he said. “We really need everyone’s help in getting this pandemic under control .”
“We Can Do This Alabama” is a partnership between the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the Alabama Nursing Home Association, the Alabama Primary Health Care Association, the Alabama Chapter-AAP, the Alabama Council for Behavioral Healthcare, the Alabama State Nurses Association, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.
To find a vaccination location in the local area, go to the Alabama Department of Public Health online portal, www.ALCovidVaccine.gov
For more about the statewide effort, go to www.wecandothisalabama.com
