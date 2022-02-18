In a workshop held at 5 p.m. Monday evening, Feb. 14, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox presented an idea to council members for discussion involving the current Wells Fargo bank building in Elba.
Maddox said Wells Fargo recently announced it would be closing its Elba bank. A letter being sent to customers confirms the bank will permanently close Wednesday, May 18, at 12 noon.
Maddox suggested the council consider utilizing ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds received by the city to try and purchase the Wells Fargo building for city use. His proposed plan included moving city hall offices, municipal court offices, and the Elba Chamber office into that building if purchased. Then, he said the Elba Police Department could be moved from its location on the courthouse square into the current city hall building on Buford Street.
With the Elba Chamber not being a city department, the mayor said city attorney Bart Boothe had been asked to research whether there would be an issue in moving that office into the same building as city hall. The Chamber is a separate entity from the City, and the City contracts with the Chamber for services provided benefitting business promotions for Elba.
Council member Jane Brunson suggested also checking with the League of Municipalities on the matter for guidance.
Council member Gappa Wise questioned why the city would not hold off on such a move, with the Wells Fargo closure just being announced, to see if another banking-type institution could be marketed to come to Elba.
The mayor said no other banking institution could acquire the Wells Fargo building for two years. There was discussion as to whether that was a Wells Fargo condition or a FDIC condition, and the impression from the discussion was that it was a FDIC condition; however, it was left in the discussion to be a belief not a confirmation.
Wise indicated he felt it would be appropriate to be certain no other financial institution was interested in purchasing that building first before the city made a move to try and acquire it for offices.
Wise also asked about renovations that had been made over the past few years to the police department, wondering why that office would need to move. The mayor and Police Chief Troy Staley said the current building is in ‘bad condition’ especially the upstairs portion of the building.
Maddox said most of the improvements that had been completed to the police department over the past few years, other than a complete renovation of the dispatch area, were cosmetic updates.
Wise said it would probably be a good idea in the future to look past cosmetic type updates when doing renovations to city-owned buildings to be sure there are not bigger issues that need to be addressed first with monies rather than just cosmetic-type work.
The discussion on the Wells Fargo building in the working session concluded with the mayor suggesting to council members they think on it more. The matter was not discussed in the council meeting, which immediately followed Monday night’s workshop.
