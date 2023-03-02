Elba Elementary School hosted the George Washington Carver High School Concert Choir on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, for a Black History Month concert. The choir is led by Elba native Dr. Henry Terry.
Dr. Terry graduated from Elba High School in 1982. He has been employed the past 33 years in the Montgomery, Alabama public school district. Dr. Terry believes it is imperative that all educators prepare to meet all students’ learning needs as the U.S. demographics and the multitude of cultures continue to change.
During Tuesday’s event, which was held at the Elba High School auditorium, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox presented a symbolic ‘key to the city’ to Dr. Terry (pictured).
During the concert, Dr. Terry played piano while James McTier conducted the choir. Dr. Terry’s concert choir is renowned across the state and country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.