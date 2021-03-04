During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday night, Feb. 22, Mayor Tom Maddox presented several positive points of information to council members regarding financials for the city.
“Privilege license collection has been extremely good this year,” the mayor said. “That is really a positive thing.”
For January, Maddox said the city had collected $121,848 in business privilege license sales, and he said that amount was up by almost $48,000 compared to last January. Further, he said the city had budgeted $78,000 in privilege license revenue for the year, and as of Monday, Feb. 22, it had collected just under $171,500.
Maddox said a similar scenario was playing out for the city’s sales and use tax so far in the year-to-date figures. For year-to-date, he said last year the city had sales and use tax revenue of $503,000 and for the current year the year-to-date was already $540,000 – an increase of $37,000.
Overall, Mayor Maddox noted the year-to-date revenues for Elba were up 10.6 percent compared to last year. The financials review also showed that operational expenditures currently are $26,000 better than the year prior.
Following the financials review, the council voted unanimously to approve the monthly financial report for the city.
In other news from the mayor, Maddox said he would be attending the annual convention of the League of Municipalities in May. This meeting will be held in Huntsville.
He said the League asks for a voting delegate to be appointed for each municipality. Council members voted to appoint Mayor Maddox as the voting delegate for the City of Elba. Also, the council voted to appoint council member Johnathan Lockett as the alternate, in case the mayor is unable to attend/vote.
Maddox said the Evergreen Cemetery Board had met recently and awarded the lawn care bid for Evergreen Cemetery and Hillcrest Cemetery to Triple T. He said this company had the contract previously.
The mayor also noted the fence behind the old section of Evergreen Cemetery would be replaced soon.
Regarding Hillcrest Cemetery, the mayor said he had met with Mike Russell and the transaction for the city to purchase that cemetery in in process. He said all currently were waiting on approval from the Alabama Department of Insurance to proceed, but the cemetery board is prepared to make the purchase transaction when all is approved.
Maddox said he had met with Blake Streetmen, the owner of Southern Tractor Company, and he said Streetmen has asked for information on a demolition permit to allow for a building on the property located behind Coleman Funeral home to be demolished, thus making progress on plans to construct the new Southern Tractor facility.
Maddox said the LBW Community College Ensemble would be performing a concert in Elba [on the square – between the courthouse and Elba Theatre] on Thursday, April 1st. The mayor said a time had not been set yet for this concert as the director of the Ensemble wants it to be after dark when the lighting around the square in Elba is on.
Maddox said the LBW Ensemble had included many past and current students from Elba, and the group is extremely excited to be able to have this upcoming concert in Elba for the community to come out and enjoy.
Mayor Maddox also thanked Pat Boothe and Eva Medlock for their dedicated service to the City of Elba. He noted that Boothe’s final day of work with the city was Wednesday, Feb. 24, and Medlock’s final day of work was Thursday, Feb. 25th. Each entered into retirement.
The next Elba City Council meeting will be Monday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m., at Elba City Hall. All meetings are open to the public to attend.
