Elba Mayor Tom Maddox updated the city council members on the progress the city has made in trying to lure the South Central Alabama Mental Health Board to Elba to construct a new rural crisis diversion center in the city.
Maddox said Tommy Wright, director of the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center, was set to be in Elba on Tuesday of this week to look at potential sites identified for crisis center to be constructed should Elba be selected. He further said that he and city clerk Sally Bane would be meeting with that board on July 28th, and that is anticipated to be the date a decision will be made regarding a location for the crisis diversion center.
“We have provided them with a packet based on the property we are purchasing, but there is a possibility they will prefer another property,” Maddox said. “We will find out additional information if they desire something else, but we feel like they will be pleased with the property we have shown them already.”
The mayor said Wright and some of the board members from the local area had already looked at the property the city is purchasing as a potential spot for the center. This property is along Hickman Avenue across from the Enterprise Rescue facility (often referred to as the old Ford Tractor property).
Maddox said closing on the purchase of that property is slated for late next week.
Also, he said when city officials attend the July 28th board meeting for the South Central Alabama Mental Health Board several ‘letters of support’ would be provided to that board from various community leaders in support of Elba being the site for the new diversion center.
“We feel good about it, but there will be some competition,” Maddox said. “We are going to try to be sure we do our best to convince them Elba is the place they need to be. We are excited about it and ask you to keep it in your prayers.”
Regarding a couple of other projects, the mayor said work is progressing in getting the new Elba Healthcare facility open. He said the city/healthcare board had done everything it needed to do to get the facility open.
Also, Maddox said plans were being finalized on the new Chamber of Commerce building site. He said final plans should be ready soon to allow those renovations to move forward for the new Chamber office.
Council members approved a resolution for engineering services during Monday night’s meeting to enter into agreement with Southern Engineering Solutions for professional engineering design and construction observation as outlined in the city’s FY2022 Community Development Block Grant application if awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
The resolution also gave authority to the mayor to negotiate and enter into agreement with Southern Engineering Solutions for the services.
The council also approved a resolution guaranteeing a certain loan request by the Elba Airport Authority. The airport authority has requested a $188,000 construction loan for Taxi Lane improvements.
The total project cost is $1,092,591, and with the federal and state allotments, the requested short-term amount is only $188,000. The mayor said the loan would be paid off when the 2023 Airport Improvement Grant and the Airport Improvement Programs Allotments are released.
The loan term is 18 months on the $188,000.
The resolution further gave authority to the mayor and city clerk to sign any related documents on behalf of the city.
Elba City Hall and all city departments will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Any emergencies with utilities on this date should be reported to the Elba Police Department at (334) 897-2555.
