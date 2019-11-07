Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock said this week he was happy to finally receive good news from the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] regarding the flood buyout from the December 2015 flood, just shy of the 4-year mark of the local disaster. “FEMA has made its final approval and funding for the flood of December 2015,” the mayor said. “It is now in the hands of AEMA [Alabama Emergency Management Agency].” The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA approved the federal grant to the State of Alabama for the Elba acquisition project. According to the grant summary, it will fund the acquisition and demolition of up to 100 at-risk flood prone structures located within the City of Elba and dedicate the land to open space use as part of the city’s ongoing flood mitigation efforts. The 75 percent cost-share project has a total cost of $4,134,873 with FEMA’s share being $3,101,155. “We do not know the time period that AEMA has to approve the funding,” Murdock said. However, he said he hopes local legislators and officials could help explain that Elba’s citizens have been waiting almost four years now for the money promised to them by both state and federal officials. He hopes the process will move more quickly now that FEMA has announced its funding approval on this project.
