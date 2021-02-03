Elba Mayor Tom Maddox updated council members Monday evening, Jan. 25, on discussions that had taken place recently with Alabama Department of Transportation [ALDOT] representatives regarding U.S. Highway 84 concerns on the four-lane project coming through Elba.
Maddox said he and Senator Jimmy Holley made contact and met with an ALDOT official from the Troy, Alabama office. He said the representative also met with three business owners that had concerns over the road plans for entrance/exit from their business parking lots.
Maddox said the businesses in the area where the new O’Reilly’s story, Subway, and Guns ‘R Us are located were concerned about how the state’s original plans for the center median entering and exiting the parking lot in that area. After further review and discussions, he said the ALDOT had amended their plans and now travelers going west on Hwy. 84 would be able to make a left turn into the parking lot [crossing the eastbound lanes]. When exiting the parking lot, Maddox said vehicles would still only have the option of turning right out of the parking lot but now could go up to the Carver Driver intersection and make a u-turn there, if desiring to travel west on Hwy. 84.
Maddox said motorists traveling west on the road would be able to make a left turn onto Carver Drive [crossing the eastbound lanes], and motorists would be able to make a left turn from Carver Drive onto the westbound lanes of Hwy. 84 [again crossing over the eastbound lanes].
Mayor Maddox said he felt these changes would be much better for the businesses and all motorists in Elba.
Also, the mayor said he raised concerns to ALDOT officials regarding the Hwy. 84/Hwy. 87 intersection of the new four-lane road being an All-Way Stop currently. He said the official he met with agreed that a 2-way stop [motorists traveling Hwy. 87 would stop and yield to motorists traveling continuously through the intersection] might be better at this intersection; however, he said no confirmation of change was given.
The mayor said the ALDOT official has taken this possible change under consideration, saying some traffic counts might be gathered to determine what would work best for the Hwy. 84/Hwy. 87 intersection.
While on the topic of ALDOT and traffic, Mayor Maddox noted that traffic signals in downtown Elba that have been on flash mode for several months while motorists adjusted to new 4-way and 2-way stops would be removed soon, according to ALDOT. These intersections include: Claxton Ave./Simmons St. – a two-way stop now; Claxton Ave/Davis St – a four-way stop now; and Davis St./Factory Ave. – a four-way stop now.
