Businesses in this area of the new U.S. Highway 84 four-lane road through Elba will benefit from an adjustment to plans for the median (shown here). According to a report from Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, ALDOT officials have agreed to fix the median so that motorists traveling westbound can make a left turn into the business parking lots [crossing the eastbound lanes]. This should help alleviate concerns the businesses had regarding their traffic.