Elba Mayor Tom Maddox has proclaimed January to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the City of Elba.
Alabama’s Human Trafficking Awareness Month was established in January 2011 in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day to proclaim the equality and freedom of all people, to advocate for legislation, to educate leaders, and to encourage public awareness to the various forms of human trafficking. Human trafficking occurs when an adult or child is recruited, harbored, obtained, or exported through force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of sexual exploitation, forced labor, involuntary servitude, debt bondage, and other methods of slavery.
According to the proclamation signed by Mayor Maddox, the United States government estimates that 600,000 to 800,000 individuals are trafficked across internationals borders each year and exploited through forced labor and forced sexual activity. Also, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that 100,000 – 300,000 children are at risk for being trafficked in the United States.
In 2017, the University of Alabama identified 1,167 human trafficking victims within the state of Alabama with 57 percent of those being minors. Homeland Security has identified victims as young as 9-years-old.
Elba’s proclamation notes the first step in eliminating human trafficking is to educate the community.
“We must work to ensure that all residents are aware of this problem, how to spot it, and how to report it,” Maddox confirmed in signed the proclamation. “We must work together as a community to bring victims to safety and to punish human traffickers.”
The mayor asked all residents of Elba to join in raising the visibility of this crime whose victims are all too often invisible.
“Together, we can become more informed and work to combat its injustices,” Maddox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.