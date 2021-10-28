During the Elba City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 25, Mayor Tom Maddox provided an update on the ongoing search for a new chief of police for the city.
The mayor said he had appointed a committee to conduct the interviews, and three candidates were set to be interviewed Tuesday, Oct. 26th. He added that two other candidates were expected to be interviewed for the position, but those interviews had not been scheduled as of Monday night’s council meeting.
Following the interview, Maddox said the committee would make recommendations to the council, and the Elba City Council would make the final appointment for Elba’s next Chief of Police.
The mayor said he felt like a new chief of police would be named within the next few weeks.
