Court will resume at the Elba Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. This will be the April, May and June term. Trials will begin at 8 a.m.; Non-Payment at 9 a.m.; Traffic at 10 a.m.; and Initial Appearance at 1 p.m. The only persons allowed in court are the defendants and witnesses. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Anyone running a fever will not be allowed in court. Also, all defendants and witnesses are encouraged to wear a mask. All are reminded to come at their appointed time. The court will have a limited number of people allowed to enter at a time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.