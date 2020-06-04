Court will resume at the Elba Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. This will be the April, May and June term. Trials will begin at 8 a.m.; Non-Payment at 9 a.m.; Traffic at 10 a.m.; and Initial Appearance at 1 p.m. The only persons allowed in court are the defendants and witnesses. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Anyone running a fever will not be allowed in court. Also, all defendants and witnesses are encouraged to wear a mask. All are reminded to come at their appointed time. The court will have a limited number of people allowed to enter at a time.
Elba Municipal Court returns to session Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers back on the prowl as summer workouts begin
- Elba Masonic Lodge #170 presents 50-Year pin to Jimmy John Kelley
- Elba Masonic Lodge #170 presents 50-Year pin to Hubert Kelley Jr.
- Elba’s 4th of July event will be fireworks only this year
- Elba Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 6, at 8 a.m.
- Chelsea Cooper announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Elba Municipal Court returns to session Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
- Brainstorms for June 4, 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Coffee County Farm-City Committee wins “best” award
- Padgett-Renfroe wedding plans announced for July
- James Larry ( J.J.) Wallace, Jr.
- Brent W. Bedsole
- Tim Johnson announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Zion Chapel teacher/coach hired as assistant principal at New Brockton Elementary
- Kaylun M. Gray
- Elba City Schools awarded a second Pre-K classroom for Fall; Coffee County Schools retains its five Pre-K classes
- Linda G. Hill
- Wayne Berry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.