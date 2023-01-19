Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, left, holds up the symbolic “key to the city” that he presented to Dr. Henry H. Terry during Sunday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event held in Enterprise. The event is hosted by the Community Awareness Organization of Enterprise, which Dr. Terry founded 35 years ago. Mayor Cooper also read a proclamation during the event in which he said the City of Enterprise had proclaimed Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, as Dr. Henry H. Terry Day for the city. Terry is pictured in the center reacting to the special honors bestowed by Mayor Cooper.