Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Jurasek, an Elba, Alabama native, was promoted to the rank of Major General (2 Star) during a promotion ceremony held in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois on Monday, April 11, in the US First Army headquarters.
MG Jurasek is dual hatted as the First Army Deputy Commanding General-Support as well as the Commanding General of the United States Army Support Command to First Army. He assumed these positions on Nov. 8, 2021. The mission of First Army is to mobilize, train, validate, deploy and demobilizes all Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve forces throughout the continental United States in support of the National security interests of the United States.
MG Jurasek received his commission as an Ordnance officer after graduating from the University of Alabama in 1988 and during his 36 year Army career, General Jurasek has commanded at every level form Company to Division and has held many key positions at all levels and has deployed throughout the world in support of military operations in Eastern Europe, East Africa, Iraq, and central and South America.
MG Jurasek holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alabama in international business, a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Alabama in Anthropology/Archaeology, a Master’s degree from Troy University in international relations and a Master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
His mother, Gloria June Jurasek and brother, Jimmy (Dawna) Jurasek are still residents of Elba. MG Jurasek and his wife Meleah currently reside in Davenport, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.