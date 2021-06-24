The Elba Volunteer Fire Department responded to two structure fires Friday, June 18, with each involving a residence.
The first fire call on the day came just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning when the volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Caroline Street in Elba. All occupants were reported ‘out of the home’ when the department was dispatched to the scene.
According to Elba Fire Chief Drew Parker, this was a two-story, multi-family, brick/wood structure that had a heavy smoke presence when his firefighters arrived on scene. The smoke was determined to be coming from the rear of the top floor, right side apartment.
The New Brockton Fire Department was requested as mutual aide.
Parker said the firefighters promptly located and extinguished the fire preventing any further damage to this residence. They also searched the entire structure to ensure there was no additional fire in the neighboring apartments of the structure.
Parker said this structure is repairable, and no injuries were reported.
Also responding to the scene were Elba Police, Enterprise Rescue, and the City of Elba Electric Department.
On Friday afternoon, June 18, Elba firefighters returned help to the New Brockton Volunteer Fire Department when the Elba department was dispatched as mutual aide for New Brockton at a residential structure fire on County Road 514, outside of New Brockton.
Upon arrival on scene, all firefighters found this residence to be well-involved in flames. This was a single story, single family wood framed structure.
Chief Parker said heavy smoke and fire were visible upon arrival with obvious fire in the attic of the home.
Additional fire departments were requested to assist with this fire, including the Battens Fire Department, Goodman Fire Department, and Fort Rucker Fire Department (Shell Field) to provide added manpower.
Chief Parker said the lone occupant inside the home at the time of the fire was able to escape without injury. Unfortunately, he said this home was a total loss due to the fire, but there were many personal items that could be recovered.
Also responding to this scene were units with Enterprise Rescue, and Coffee County E911.
