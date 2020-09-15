Weather Update Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2020 from the City of Elba
With Hurricane Sally approaching Alabama, there is a potential for flooding of low-lying areas. If you live in one of these areas, please begin preparing to leave.
The City will provide more detailed information as Hurricane Sally prepares to come ashore on the Alabama coastline.
-----------------
City of Elba schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16, due to the hurricane. A determination on Thursday will be made by school officials on Wednesday, and that information will be distributed then.
