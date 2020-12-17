Rob Allen

The Elba Parks and Recreation celebrates this week celebrates and honor bestowed upon on of its employees. Rob Allen of the Elba Parks and Rec Department has been awarded the “Grounds Staff of the Year” award for the Alabama Parks and Recreation’s District 6 [comprised of 10 counties in Southeast Alabama. Elba Parks and Recreation director Greg Hanchey nominated Allen for this award, and he said Allen is a very dedicated and dependable employee. He said Allen has worked for the Elba Parks and Recreation for 2 1/2 years now and has only missed one day of work due to sickness. Hanchey said Allen is very deserving of the award, and he congratulated him on receiving it.

