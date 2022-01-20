Elba Parks and Recreation is gearing up for what it hopes will be a fun-filled season of baseball and softball action for the youth sports program, and recreation director Greg Hanchey hopes all youngsters ages 3-12 will consider participating this year.
For the first time, Elba Parks and Recreation has opened the baseball/softball registration up to kids ages 3 and 4 years old. These youngsters [boys and girls] are invited to participate on a coed tee-ball team.
“Our 3 & 4-year-old tee ball team would be a true tee ball team,” Hanchey said. “We are going to try and get our 5 & 6-year-old age group to use coach-pitch, but if a player neeed a tee, we would bring one out. We’re not going to let a player strike out in that age division.”
He said both the 3 & 4-year-old and 5 & 6-year-old age divisions would be coed teams this year, giving an opportunity to children those ages that have shown an interest in playing ball earlier and to help them develop their skills a little more.
“Our ultimate goal is to maybe have a 5 & 6-year-old coed postseason team,” Hanchey added.
In allowing coach-pitch for the 5 and 6-year-old age division, he said the main difference in that and coach-pitch for the 7 & 8-year-old group is the distance between the bases. For 7 & 8-year-olds the distance between bases is 60 feet while would only be 50 feet for 5 & 6-year-olds. Also, he said the proximity of where the coach stands to pitch the ball is a little different too in that he/she is a little closer to the batter in the younger age division.
Last year, Hanchey said there was not enough participation to form a 9 and 10-year-old girls softball team. While there are many factors to consider that may have caused that, he said he wanted to encourage girls and boys in that age group to get out and be active by signing up for recreation sports.
“It’s more than just how good you are as a player,” Hanchey said. “It’s about building confidence and coordination, along with improving mental health, social skills, learning the importance of teamwork, discipline, and being a teammate. I wish more people would be able to see that.”
Registration is underway now for youngsters ages 3-12 to participate in the upcoming baseball/softball/t-ball season. Registration will continue through Feb. 1st before team practices start.
The cost to register is $40 for one child. If a family has two or more children in the household, there is a discounted rate for multiple children, and the most any family would have to pay for their youngsters to play rec ball in Elba is $85.
Hanchey said the recreation department is planning to have a baseball/softball game for youngsters ages 7-12 in mid-February [Feb 15th, 17th, and 18th]. Also, he said the department would like to hold a camp for 5 & 6-year-olds on Feb. 7th, 8th, and 10th, but that is tentative right now.
Additionally, as the department prepares for baseball/softball/t-ball season, the need for coaches always remains, and Hanchey said there definitely is a need currently for t-ball coach volunteers.
“We welcome anyone willing to volunteer and give of their time, even if it is just someone who wants to be in the field or responsible for the dugout, etc.,” he said. “We want parental involvement, and we try to encourage it. I think parental involvement is vital.”
Recreation volunteers work alongside Hanchey and his department to ensure positive experiences for all youngsters, and Hanchey said he feels good about the leadership staff he currently has in place for Elba Parks and Recreation.
“William Moguel started with us right at the end of 2021, and he has been great as our new programs coordinator,” Hanchey said. “He stepped right in and is doing a great job.”
Also, Hanchey said he could not say enough about Adam Spicer as he has stepped into the role of head of grounds/facilities for the department.
“Adam has taken on some projects as of late, and he has provided great leadership with those projects, doing a fantastic job,” he said.
One project is the replacement of the dugouts at Legion Field. Hanchey said Spicer is doing great work in replacing the dugouts at that park getting things ready for the upcoming baseball season.
Also, he said Elba Parks and Recreation is slated to host baseball district tournaments this summer for the 9 & 10-year-old and 11 & 12-year-old divisions. Both those tournaments will be ongoing at the same time, and Hanchey said he would like to host both at Hawkins-Williams Park, which required the department to have portable pitching mounds.
“After pricing some and seeing how expensive those were, I thought it might be something we could do on our own and save a few thousand dollars,” he said. “I kind of laid out for Adam what I wanted, and he ran with it. All we need to do now is order turf to get it on the mounds and they will be done!”
Hanchey said not only did that save the department and city money, but it further shows just how great a job Spicer does in his role as head of grounds/facilities for Elba Parks and Recreation.
Hanchey said it is always good to see youngsters out running around and having a good time; therefore, he strongly encourages those ages 3-12 to consider signing up now for the upcoming baseball/softball/t-ball season. For more information, or to sign a child up, call the Elba Parks and Recreation at (334) 897-6833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.