Put those running/walking shoes on and get ready for the “Commit to Health 5K” set for Saturday, March 14, at Tiger Town Park in downtown Elba. The Elba Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring this 5K Run/Walk to as part of its ongoing efforts to promote healthy living among Elba’s residents. “This is a great way to take charge of your health by running or walking the course,” said Elba Recreation director Greg Hanchey. There also will be a 1-mile Fun Run for those interested in a shorter distance run than the 3.1-mile 5K. Age divisions include 14 and Under; ages 15-19; ages 20-29; ages 30-39; ages 40-49; ages 50-59; ages 60-69; and ages 70 and over. Runner awards will include: trophy to Overall Male and Female; Medals for the top three male and female runners in each age division. There will be water stations set up along the 5K route to help keep the participants hydrated! Registration is $25 [only $20 if pre-registered]. This includes receiving an event t-shirt. To pre-register, follow the instructions on the registration form, which can be located at https://1drv.ms/b/s!AgDHa8YgPZihgZJwnhCCXpA7N-bTxQ?e=ZIthCl. On the day of the event [March 14th] registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Hanchey at (334) 897-6833 or Beverly Daniels-Hamilton at (334) 763-0814. More details also are available on event page for this 5K on Facebook.
