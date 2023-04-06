Almost 25 Alabama towns are open to explore on Saturday mornings in April during Alabama Tourism Department’s 20th annual April Walking Tours. New this year from the previous years is each town has selected the Saturday mornings they will be hosting.
Community leaders will guide the free tours through historical areas that display art and culture. The tours will start at 10 a.m. on the specific Saturday mornings chosen by the participating cities. In the case of rain, tours will be canceled since they occur outdoors.
Elba will host tours Saturdays, April 15 and 22 only. The Elba tours will begin from the Elba Chamber of Commerce office, which is currently located on Factory Avenue next to Blessed Nutrition.
“The April Walking Tours were created for Alabamians to see and learn about their beautiful state,” said Sandy Williams, director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce. “Alabama is the only state in the nation to have statewide walking tours. Participating in these walking tours is a great way to learn more about our cities that are full of history and culture.”
Towns and starting places for the April Walking Tours are: Athens-Limestone Co. (Athens-Limestone Visitors Center), Bayou La Batre (Mariner Park), Birmingham (Birmingham Civil Rights Institute), Courtland (Courtland Heritage Museum), Cullman (Cullman Co. Museum), Decatur (Old State Bank), Elba (Chamber of Commerce), Enterprise (The Rawls), Fairhope (Fairhope Welcome Center), Florence (various locations), Foley (Foley Welcome Center), Huntsville (Alabama Constitution Hall Park), Leeds (Leeds Jane Culbreth Library), Madison (Madison Little Roadhouse on), Mobile (Visit Mobile Welcome Center), Monroeville (Monroe Co. Museum), Montgomery (Montgomery Visitor Center), Mooresville (Historic Post Office), Pell City (City Hall), Prattville (Prattaugan Museum), Selma (Selma-Dallas Co. Public Library), Sheffield (Sheffield City Hall), Springville (Springville Museum), Tuscumbia (Cold Water Books).
Since the beginning of the walking tours in 2003, over 36,000 people have participated, and the tours keep growing in popularity each year.
More information about the April Walking Tours is available from the participating cities and from the Alabama Tourism Department.
