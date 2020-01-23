Elba Police announced new developments Thursday evening, Jan. 23, in the ongoing murder investigation from last Thursday, Jan. 16, where Donta Jaqun Rogers was killed.
Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey said two arrests were made Jan. 23rd in connection to this murder investigation. The two arrests were for robbery - first degree charges.
Hussey said the robbery allegedly happened only hours prior to Rogers' murder and that Rogers had been identified as a participant in this alleged robbery.
Chief Hussey said Jonathan Corell Lawrence [aka Jon Boy] was arrested and charged with one count of robbery - first degree. Lawrence was identified as the father of the deceased, Donta Rogers.
A second arrest Thursday, Jan. 23, was that of Yatchauntaneeyah Henderson [aka Breezyy]. Henderson also was charged with one count of robbery - first degree.
With the Jan. 23rd arrest, Henderson now has been charged with two crimes associated with this murder investigation. She first was arrested Friday, Jan. 17, and charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Chief Hussey added that Henderson also was identified as a relative of the deceased, Donta Rogers.
"Further arrests are pending in this case," Hussey said. "Once again, this is a very active investigation and we encourage anyone that has direct knowledge of this homicide to contact the Elba Police Department or their local law enforcement agency."
Hussey said Elba Police thank several other agencies for their help in this investigation. These include the 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, Opp Police, Coffee County Sheriff's Department, Kinston Police, Samson Police, Geneva Police, Atlanta Police, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
