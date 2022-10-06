Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week.
Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
According to information released by authorities, Marek was operating his vehicle after suffering the gunshot wound when he struck the garage of a home on Sunset Blvd. After hearing the crash, the homeowner called police.
Shortly after arriving on scene, authorities realized Marek had been shot. He was transported to Medical Center Enterprise where he died a short time later.
Upon his arrest last Thursday, Green was charged with murder with bond set at $300,000, and theft of property – second degree with bond set at $25,000.
He remained in the Coffee County Jail as of press time this week.
Marek was a senior at Elba High School at the time of his death. Prior to the start of the Elba vs. Red Level football game last Thursday night, members of the senior class released red and black balloons at Tiger Stadium in memory of their lost classmate.
Marek’s funeral was held Monday from Elba First Assembly of God Church.
