Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey discussed a rash of fires the city experienced between the week of July 12th through July 17th, and he said there were various causes of these fires, including arson on a couple.
“It has been reported that Elba has a fire bug,” Chief Hussey said. “I take exception to that…it’s plural…bugs.”
The Monday night, July 12, fire that destroyed the Elba Chamber of Commerce building on Putnam Street has been determined to be an electrical fire, according to Hussey. He said two investigators from the state fire marshal’s office came the day following this fire to investigate and determine the cause of fire, and they concluded it was electrical with no foul play involved.
A Tuesday, July 13, fire at 1028 Martin Luther King Drive was determined to be arson.
“Two brothers had been staying in a trailer at this residence without electricity,” Hussey said. “They got into a cuss argument, for lack of a better explanation, and one barricaded himself inside a room. The other got some accelerant put a match to it and smoked him out. That man is now in jail.”
Another arson occurred Wednesday, July 14, on Simmons Street, according to the chief. He said the police department received multiple complaints from an individual at this residence claiming there were people walking on the roof. He said officers responded three times before explaining to the individual about the misuse of the 911 syste.
“Next call we get is a fire,” Hussey said.
He said during the investigation the individual admitted to setting the fire accidentally; however, due to the nature and man’s condition, there is a warrant out for the arrest of this person.
“He has moved to another city now,” Hussey said. “We have had some contact with him, but we haven’t been able to locate him in person yet to make the arrest.”
After a break from fires on Thursday, July 15, the chief said a car fire at 656 Reynolds Street was determined to be arson as well. He said home security cameras at this residence captured a person, wearing a mask and camouflage, approach the vehicle and purposely set the fire.
Chief Hussey said the resident thought they knew the person responsible for the fire; however, the investigation revealed that potential suspect was at work in another city at the time the fire was started. Therefore, at this time, he said the department has no good lead on a suspect for this fire, but it remains under investigation.
The Saturday night, July 17, house fire at 1251 Martin Luther King Drive has been determined an accident, Hussey said. This was an abandoned home with no electricity that Hussey said a homeless lady had been living in with her dogs.
“She told several different stories, but the one that was confirmed is that she sat some groceries down on a mattress before going outside on the porch where she sat 10-15 minutes with another person holding a conversation,” Hussey said. “When she returned inside, she found the mattress on fire.”
Hussey said an investigator from the state fire marshal’s office also came to look at this fire, and while arson cannot be 100 percent ruled out, it is believed to be an accident due to the circumstances. He said the most logical explanation is one of the dogs smelled the food she had placed on the mattress and in trying to get to that food knocked over a burning candle thus causing the fire.
The chief said the lady did have several candles burning inside the home due to it having no working electricity.
“It has been an odd week or so,” Hussey said as he finalized his report to Elba Council members. “Like I say…you can’t make this stuff up.”
