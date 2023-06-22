The City of Elba announced this week that Harold (Troy) Staley had been placed on administrative leave from his duties as Chief of Police in Elba.
An official statement released Tuesday morning, June 20, by Elba City Clerk Sally Bane, noted that Staley was placed on administrative leave with pay Saturday, June 17th. According to the statement Staley is on this administrative leave until further notice.
City officials offered no further details on the circumstances that led to Staley being placed on administrative leave.
The Elba City Council voted Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, to confirm the appointment made by Mayor Tom Maddox to hire Staley as Elba’s Chief of Police. At that time, a committee had interviewed six applicants from a total of 18 for the job with Staley being Maddox’s top pick.
Prior to coming to Elba as Chief of Police, Staley workd as a patrol sergeant with the Opp Police Department.
In the interim, with Staley on administrative leave, city officials said Lieutenant Ian Shayne Arnett would act as Chief of Police. Also, Lieutenant Russ Young will serve as the point of contact for E911 dispatch services.
Both Arnett and Young are longtime employees with the Elba Police Department. Arnett was serving the city as interim police chief when Staley was hired in 2021.
