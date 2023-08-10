The Elba City Council made its decision Friday, Aug. 4, on the employment of Troy Staley as police chief for the city.
Staley had been on paid administrative leave since June 17th, and an employment hearing, in executive session, began during the July 24th Elba City Council meeting after Mayor Tom Maddox made a recommendation to terminate Staley’s employment.
The police chief position is one of two appointed-by-the-mayor positions for the city. The other is the city clerk position.
The council postponed the July 24th executive session after being in deliberations for over three hours. Last Friday, that executive session was reconvened just after 2 p.m. after the council called the Aug. 4th special meeting to order.
Deliberations continued for another 6 hours and 20 minutes Friday evening before the council returned to open session at approximately 8:24 p.m. After returning to the open meeting, it was announced that no decisions were made during the executive session.
Then, Mayor Maddox said to the council, “I understand you are ready to make a decision on the question before the council.”
Between the two meeting [July 24th and Aug. 4], over nine hours was spent in executive session for the employment hearing for Staley. Several ‘witnesses’ were called during the hearing.
Council member Bryan Grimes made a motion to uphold the mayor’s recommendation for termination of Troy Staley as police chief. Council member Jane Brunson provided a second to that motion, and a roll call vote was taken by city clerk Sally Bane.
Council member Johnathan Lockett voted no while council members Grimes, Brunson, and Gappa Wise voted yes. Council member A R Williams abstained from voting.
“The majority of the council votes to uphold [termination],” Mayor Maddox announced.
City attorney Bart Boothe then asked for a moment to confer with other counsel. After a brief discussion, Boothe said the mayor would need to vote on the matter too due to the Williams’ abstaining.
Maddox also voted yes to the motion.
The meeting was then adjourned.
The city council made no further comment on the matter. For the time being, Lt. Shayne Arnett continues to serve as interim police chief for Elba.
The next regular meeting for the Elba City Council will be Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall.
