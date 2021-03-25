Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey said Monday night, March 22, that his department had investigated the first accident at the new U.S. Highway 84 / Alabama Highway 87 intersection last Saturday morning, March 20th [wreckage shown above from that accident]. Hussey said a bullet was dodged in this accident with no one injured, but he said it could have easily been a much different result. He said it was his understanding from his officers that one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, thus causing the collision. The two vehicles involved were a locally-owned Nissan Titan truck and an out-of-state Honda Pilot SUV. The police chief said the Honda was occupied by some college students on Spring Break, and the driver of that vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign of the all-way stop intersection.
