Officers with the Elba Police Department serve and protect on a daily basis, but this holiday season the department wants to do more to ‘help’ in the community, and Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey said partnering with the local ministerial alliance to collect Christmas toys for children, as well as, gift cards for the elderly seemed like a great way to do just that. The Elba Toy Story Holiday Toy Drive 4 Kids in currently underway, and it is sponsored in partnership by the Elba Police Department and the Elba Ministerial Alliance. New toys for children ages 6 months to 13 years are will be collected through Sunday, Dec. 15, at drop off locations throughout Elba. The Elba Police Department, located on the square in downtown Elba, is a drop off spot for the toys. Additional drop off points include Elba City Hall, Troy Bank and Trust and the Elba Food Giant. “We wanted to help collect the toys for these youngsters and brighten their holiday season in some way,” Chief Hussey said. “We are leaving it up to our local ministerial alliance to determine those in most need for the toys collected in this drive, and I am certain they will help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.” Hussey asked anyone interested in helping make this project a success to please purchase a toy or more and drop those items off at the Elba Police Department [or any other drop off location] before the end of the day on Dec. 15th. He added that toys would still be taken for a few days after the 15th, but the collection boxes would be taken up after that date. “We also are asking for gift cards for the elderly to bring comfort to our older citizens this holiday season as well,” Chief Hussey said. “This is just a small way for us to help our community, and we hope you will consider joining us in making the toy drive for children and gift cards for our elderly a huge success.” The gift cards for the elderly could help Elba’s older citizens in need to purchase food, prescription medications, clothing, and more. The idea behind this project is to take a burden away from these seniors by providing a small gift [card] to them to let them know their community loves and cares for them. The gift cards also can be dropped off at the Elba Police Department. Hussey said anyone with questions regarding these projects can contact Officer Summers at the Elba Police Department as she is heading up the project for his department.
