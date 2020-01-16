Update (Friday, Jan. 17 at 5:45 p.m.) - Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey said early Friday evening, Jan. 17, that an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation from the previous day where Donta Jaqun Rogers, age 26, was shot and killed.
Hussey said with the assistance of the Opp Police Department, a female, Yatchauntaneeyah Henderson [street name Breezy], age 26, of Opp, Ala., has been arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in this ongoing investigation.
Hussey said Henderson had been considered a witness in this case up until the point of her arrest. Following an interview, the chief said Henderson would be transported to the Coffee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.
The investigation remains active.
The Elba Police Department officially released a statement Friday morning, Jan. 17, citing details from a Thursday, Jan. 16, murder in Elba.
According to the release, in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 16, the Elba Police Department was notified of a victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound inside a residence at 617 Putnam Street in Elba. The victim, Donta Jaqun Rogers, age 26, was transported immediately by Haynes Ambulance to Medical Center Enterprise.
Rogers later was transported to Baptist South hospital in Montgomery, Ala., where he died later that morning from his injuries.
Elba Police said this currently is a "very active homicide investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elba Police Department or any local law enforcement agency."
The Elba Police Department can be reached at (334) 897-2555.
