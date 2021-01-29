A ‘welfare check’ on a female subject Sunday evening, Jan. 24, turned into a murder investigation after Elba Police discovered the body of Shaquetha Sharaey Tyson, age 28, of Elba insider her residence at an apartment complex.
Police Chief Leslie Hussey said his department received a request to do a welfare check on Tyson at her residence of 209 Adkinson Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. He said officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence, and they made contact with the owner of the property to allow entry inside.
Hussey said the landlord for the apartment complex provided a key to Tyson’s apartment, and after officers gained access inside, they discovered a body identified to be Tyson. He said there were obvious signs of foul play, and an immediate investigation began.
Soon after starting their investigation, Chief Hussey said officers identified James Edward Lee [aka Jet Lee], age 49, of Elba as a suspect in the homicide of Tyson. He said talks with neighbors and others led to the discovery of Lee as a suspect.
Hussey said information received by officers indicated that Tyson and Lee had a ‘live-in relationship.’ Also, he said Lee had spent time previously in the Department of Corrections Work Release facility in Elba.
A short time after identifying Lee as the suspect in the homicide, Elba Police were able to locate him reportedly traveling on foot on Claxton Avenue. A short pursuit ended with officers catching and detaining the suspect in the front yard of a Claxton Avenue residence.
At that time, Lee was taken into custody by officers with the Elba Police Department and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and charged with murder, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude [no injury]. He remained in the Coffee County Jail as of press time this week with bonds set as follows: $1,000,000 for the murder charge, $15,000 for the certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm charge, $5,000 for the resisting arrest charge, and $500 for the attempting to elude charge.
Chief Hussey said this is an ongoing investigation and other charges could be pending against Lee as well.
During the Elba City Council meeting Monday night, Jan. 25, Hussey said he wanted to publicly thank those that assisted Elba Police with this investigation.
“There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle [for this type investigation],” Hussey said. “All have their job to do to make it come together.”
The chief thanked the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Opp Police Department, Alabama Bureau of Investigation, 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the Coffee County Coroner’s Office, and the community.
Hussey said assistance from community members played a large role in helping officers make a quick arrest in this investigation, and he said that type of ‘working together’ cooperation is what it takes to make everything work well.
Last weekend’s homicide was the first murder investigation for Elba Police since the Jan. 16, 2020 murder of Donta Rogers. The department continues to investigate that active case.
