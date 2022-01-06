An Elba man remains in a Covington County jail this week after he was found to be in possession of large amounts of illegal drugs, including ice (methamphetamine).
Lt. Russ Young with the Elba Police Department said Elba Police received information last week that a resident at 715 Reese Avenue, Elba, was going to be “picked up and taken to Covington County with drugs.” He said officers completed a surveillance of the area to verify the information.
Young said a car came to the residence and picked up the suspect, then traveled to Covington County where officials there made a traffic stop. That traffic stop resulted in Covington County officials finding over 80 grams of ice and a gun in the suspect’s possession.
Young said Albert Howard Green, age 66, of Elba, was arrested and placed in the Covington County Jail.
Following Green’s arrest in Covington County, Elba Police secured a search warrant Thursday, Dec. 30, for his residence and vehicle in Elba. Lt. Young said the search of the property resulted in Elba officers finding more illegal drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, methamphetamine (ice), marijuana, and THC oil [which is considered a controlled substance in Alabama]. Also, he said a large amount of cash was seized.
Green’s bond amount for the charges he faces in Covington County is set at over $500,000, according to Young. He said Elba would place a hold on Green with Covington County, and he would be charged by Elba Police with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana for the drugs seized through the search warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.