Elba power outage - Tuesday night Feb 4, 2020 11 hrs ago The City of Elba's Electric Department has scheduled a power outage this evening (February 4, 2020) beginning at 9:00 p.m. and lasting approximately 1 hour. This outage should only affect the downtown area.
