The Elba Public Library hosted author Jeffrey K. Smith, an Enterprise, Ala. native, last Friday March 17, for a reception and book talk.
Smith’s latest published work is entitled, “A Pea River Progeny: Alabama’s Colorful and Con-troversial Governor James E. ‘Big Jim’ Folsom,” and he signed copies for fans during the af-ternoon event. This is Smith’s 21st book overall to be published.
According to the author, Governor Folsom changed politics in Alabama.
“The man who served as Alabama’s 43rd and 45th governor revolutionized gubernatorial campaign strategies,” Smith said. “He left a memorable legacy in his wake.”
Elba Public Library director Jennifer Amlong said the local library was honored to host Smith for this event, and she thanked all the community members that came out to talk with and lis-ten to the author. She said she hopes to continue to bring events, like this, to the Elba Public Library.
