The Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities at Auburn University has teamed with the Elba Public Library to bring a free seminar to Elba on Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
The seminar will be “Ezra Wants to Know – The True Story of the Rosenwald Schools” with Frye Gaillard and Marti S. Rosner, and it will be held at the Elba Theatre, located at 231 Court Avenue on the square in downtown Elba.
Elba Public Library director Jennifer Amlong said she is excited to have this very informative seminar come to Elba.
In the early years of the 20th Century, Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears Roebuck & Co., worked with educator Booker T. Washington and grassroots leaders across the South to build more than 5,000 schools for African American children. After multiple interviews and extensive research, Marti Rosner and Frye Gaillard tell the story through the eager questions of Ezra, a curious little boy inspired by Rosner’s own mixed race grandchildren. The result is an accessible, easy to read account – a history of hope in a difficult time that should not be forgotten.
Rosner has been an educator for over 40 years, and she has worked as a classroom teachers, district academic coach and worship leader.
Gaillard is an award-winning journalist wiht over 30 published works on Southern history and culture. In 2019, he was awarded the Alabama Governor’s Arts Award for his contributions to literature.
There is no charge to attend the seminar. For more information, call the Elba Public Library at (334) 897-6921.
