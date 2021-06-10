The Elba Public Library was selected to participate in the Public Library Association’s Inclusive Internship Initiative [III].
This initiative offers a paid, summer-long internship to a high school student at the library. Through III students are introduced to careers in librarianship.
“There were three applicants for the summer intern position at the Elba Public Library,” library director Jennifer Amlong said. “Tiana Burbank of Kinston was awarded the position.”
Applicants went through an interview process with Amlong as the library director and library board members, and each applicant was asked to write a couple of brief essays.
Amlong said Burbank had previously volunteered at the Kinston High School Library, which was an asset for the Elba Library. This summer, she will be working alongside library staff as they conduct the Summer Learning Program. She also will create her own library/community project.
Burbank’s first day at the library was Thursday, June 3, and Amlong said she had already been a tremendous help.
“We are excited about this opportunity for both Tiana and the Elba Public Library,” said Amlong.
